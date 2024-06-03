Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells $424,240.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE POST traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $105.11. 352,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $5,091,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Post by 664.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Post by 45.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

