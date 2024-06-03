Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Hayward were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of HAYW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,439. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $571,712.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,143 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,174. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

