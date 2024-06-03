Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after buying an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,682 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,237 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its position in LGI Homes by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes Trading Up 2.1 %

LGIH traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.00. 211,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.91. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.36.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,240,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.