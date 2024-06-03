Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after buying an additional 296,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 557,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OrthoPediatrics

In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $67,126.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,474.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $75,624.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,798.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $67,126.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,474.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,350 shares of company stock valued at $395,917. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 96,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,302. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.18. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

