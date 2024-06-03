Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.00. 2,072,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,627. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DV

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.