Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 2,661 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Herc were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,956 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of Herc stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.