Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.43. 8,555,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

