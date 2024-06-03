Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes $596,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Crestline Management LP increased its position in MarineMax by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 26,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MarineMax by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

HZO traded up $7.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,281. The company has a market cap of $806.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

