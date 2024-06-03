Presima Securities ULC Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4,714.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,581 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 6.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $28,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,674,000 after buying an additional 194,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,166,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,588. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

