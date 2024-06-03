Presima Securities ULC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.05% of Farmland Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 419,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

FPI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. 214,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,614. The stock has a market cap of $525.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.74. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

