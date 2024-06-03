Presima Securities ULC Purchases New Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 476,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,256,000. UDR accounts for about 4.1% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.14% of UDR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.76. 158,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,905. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.19%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

