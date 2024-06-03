Presima Securities ULC Sells 7,050 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Presima Securities ULC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 0.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

American Tower stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.35. 147,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,720. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

