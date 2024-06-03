Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,602 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PPL by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,449. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

