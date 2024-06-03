Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital comprises about 1.2% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 28,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PFLT stock remained flat at $11.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. 467,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,736. The stock has a market cap of $760.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

