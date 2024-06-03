Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 1.4% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 144,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

