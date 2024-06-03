Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.82. 951,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.89. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

