Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,648,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DE traded down $7.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,550. The company has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.52. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

