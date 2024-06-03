Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 14,628 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000.

Shares of UTF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.60. 151,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

