Prevatt Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,551,000. Sysco makes up approximately 6.5% of Prevatt Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 161.7% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,704. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

