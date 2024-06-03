ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Up 10.6%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 59,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 690,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PROK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

ProKidney Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $733.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ProKidney

In related news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,168,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,752,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at $431,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 and have sold 136,117 shares valued at $302,723. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProKidney by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

