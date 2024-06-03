Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,807. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

