Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 547,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,985. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

