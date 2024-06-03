Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 368,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,751. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

