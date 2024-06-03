Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 4,948 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in FMC by 143.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.