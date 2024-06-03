Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

