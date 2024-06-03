PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.80. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 475,935 shares traded.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $912.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

