PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.80. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 475,935 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $912.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
