PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $32.98

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.98, but opened at $31.70. PureTech Health shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

PureTech Health Trading Down 9.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

