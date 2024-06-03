QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,417 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $207,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,316 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2 %

QCOM traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $204.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,360,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,707. The firm has a market cap of $228.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $217.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

