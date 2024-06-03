Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Up 17.8% in May

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of Quantum stock remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,468. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Quantum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 263,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66,191 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 151.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth $26,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.