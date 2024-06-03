QUASA Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $194,677.74 and approximately $1,528.26 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00011853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,293.46 or 0.99977102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00011964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00110281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004044 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152135 USD and is down -12.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,168.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

