Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

