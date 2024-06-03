Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,711 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.57. 7,543,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

