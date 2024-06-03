Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 6,635 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.12. 1,843,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,184. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

