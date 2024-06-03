Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $19.72 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,424 shares of company stock valued at $39,747,976 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $146.25. 3,842,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

