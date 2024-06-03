Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $23.67 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fortinet worth $23,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

