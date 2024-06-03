Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $30.29 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $30,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $690,154,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.34. 5,908,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,685. The company has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

