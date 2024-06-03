Ratio Wealth Group Acquires 1,347 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ratio Wealth Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.22. 74,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,683. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.