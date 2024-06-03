Ratio Wealth Group Has $11.03 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ratio Wealth Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,771 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.4% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,724. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

