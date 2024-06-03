Ratio Wealth Group Has $37.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ratio Wealth Group raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 464,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Ratio Wealth Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 308,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

