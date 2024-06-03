Ratio Wealth Group Sells 969 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Ratio Wealth Group cut its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Ratio Wealth Group owned approximately 0.55% of Business First Bancshares worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 2,365.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,760,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $156,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $156,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,725.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BFST traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.93 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

