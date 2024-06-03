Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $159.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.65.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $116.48 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,102,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after buying an additional 1,419,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

