Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.49. 541,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 607,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Equities analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

