Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.07. 1,267,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,551,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

