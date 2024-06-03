ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.28 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $142.75 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00122144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

