ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $202.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,468 shares of company stock worth $3,348,795. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,229,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,966,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $206.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $229.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

