RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the company's stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC's holdings in RH were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

RH Price Performance

NYSE:RH traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,632. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.88. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.54.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

