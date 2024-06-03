Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Robert Half by 440.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $63.68 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.