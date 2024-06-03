Robert W. Baird Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $60.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.65.

BILL opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.68. BILL has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BILL will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $5,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

