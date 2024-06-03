Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Update

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 30,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.28. 26,013,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,265,343. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,682 shares of company stock worth $20,864,243 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

