Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $804,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 9,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 959,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $89,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,857 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Price Performance
NYSE:TJX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,987,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87.
TJX Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.
TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.05.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
